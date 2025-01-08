Chappell Roan earns big nod from Elton John with exciting performance news

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop icon Chappell Roan is set to perform at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Watch Party!

Chappell Roan (r.) has been tapped to perform at Elton John's AIDS Foundation's Oscars Watch Party in March! Will you be tuning in? © Collage: Noam Galai & Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Oh, we're so ready to watch this!

The event, which will take place on March 2, promises a night of star power, per Rolling Stone, with Elton John and husband David Furnish hosting alongside Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka.

Elton, a longtime fan who featured Chappell on his Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour, expressed his excitement about her performance, praising her "bold and authentic" artistry.

The 77-year-old legend has offered the singer guidance on navigating her rising fame, advising her to "Do it when you're ready."

"Elton is genuinely the biggest Chappell stan it's so lovely to witness," one fan wrote.

Another expressed their anticipation, commenting, "AHHHHH ELTON THIS JUST MADE MY ENTIRE WEEK I CAN’T WAITTTT YAYYYYYYY!!!!!"