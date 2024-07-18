Chappell Roan opens up about new relationship with Miley Cyrus: "You were my first concert"

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Chappell Roan , known for hits like HOT TO GO! and Pink Pony Club, recently got candid about her rise to fame and Miley Cyrus on a brand new podcast.

Chappell Roan (r.) is one of Miley Cyrus' (l.) biggest fans, and the rising artist has looked up to her for a long time. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Cinema Publishers Collection

Chappell is everywhere these days - and Miley is totally aware!

On Monday, the 26-year-old artist graced popular TikToker Drew Afualo's podcast The Comment Section.

Being a self-proclaimed long-time Hannah Montana fan, she expressed the highs and lows of fame while simultaneously heavily relating to the fictional Disney Channel pop star.

"Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, 'You don't know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'"

She continued, "All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean?"

The Casual singer also discussed how attending a Miley concert as a kid shaped her understanding of fandom, per People.

"Little fourth-grade me was like, 'I guess I gotta cry, too," she laughed while admitting she didn't completely understand at the time.

One of the biggest things Chappell loved about Miley's breakout character Hannah Montana was how she was able to hide her identity, and wishes she could've gone back in time to do the same before gaining popularity.