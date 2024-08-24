Chappell Roan takes a bold new stand against "predatory" fan behavior
Los Angeles, California - Singer Chappell Roan's meteoric rise to fame has left the star "scared and tired." Here's how she says some of her "predatory" fans have finally gone too far.
On Friday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to lay down some ground rules with her fans in a now-viral text post.
"It's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries," she wrote, noting that she has experienced "nonconsensual physical and social interactions" with strangers since she exploded in notoriety.
"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s**t," she said, later noting that she is "clocked out" of "work mode" when she isn't actively on stage, in costume, attending a work event, or doing a press appearance.
"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out – just because they're expressing admiration," the singer explained.
She clarified that she was specifically referring to "predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior)" and asked fans to refrain from calling her by her legal name, Kayleigh, and to "please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me."
She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the support but admitted that she was "scared and tired" by the side effects of her whirlwind success: "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."
This comes after the Casual artist posted several vulnerable videos voicing the same sentiments via TikTok on August 19
How the relationship between celebrities and their fans is changing
Chappell's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released in 2020 to middling fanfare outside of her then-small but dedicated fanbase. Then, after opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour, the Pink Pony Club singer's music skyrocketed in the charts.
Since then, she's done Coachella, Governor's Ball, and made history at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival with possibly the event's biggest audience of some 110,000 people.
In an era of parasocial internet overexposure, the lines between what is acceptable fan interaction have blurred.
Take, for example, the time when 17-year-old Billie Eilish was choked and groped by a horde of fans while out in public.
"This industry, like, you really flourish if you don't protect yourself," she told podcaster Tom Power on August 13.
"It is, at the end of the day, just a job and I don't plan on doing this forever so I just need to have an identity outside of this and protect myself for when I'm, you know, 20 years from now and just burnt out on life," Chappell continued.
