Chappell Roan takes a bold new stand against "predatory" fan behavior

Los Angeles, California - Singer Chappell Roan 's meteoric rise to fame has left the star "scared and tired." Here's how she says some of her "predatory" fans have finally gone too far.

Singer Chappell Roan's meteoric rise to fame has reportedly left the star "scared and tired." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chappellroan

On Friday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to lay down some ground rules with her fans in a now-viral text post.

"It's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries," she wrote, noting that she has experienced "nonconsensual physical and social interactions" with strangers since she exploded in notoriety.

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s**t," she said, later noting that she is "clocked out" of "work mode" when she isn't actively on stage, in costume, attending a work event, or doing a press appearance.



"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out – just because they're expressing admiration," the singer explained.

She clarified that she was specifically referring to "predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior)" and asked fans to refrain from calling her by her legal name, Kayleigh, and to "please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me."

She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the support but admitted that she was "scared and tired" by the side effects of her whirlwind success: "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."



This comes after the Casual artist posted several vulnerable videos voicing the same sentiments via TikTok on August 19

