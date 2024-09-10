Chappell Roan gets candid on her politics, sexuality, and the downsides of fame

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop femininomenon Chappell Roan recently opened up about the challenges of fame, from grappling with stalkers to balancing her political voice.

The Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl singer has experienced a huge rise in popularity – but her superstardom has come with quite a few challenges, as she revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

Chappell opened up about having a stalker, whom she met in Missouri and has been showing up uninvited to her parents' house and even her New York hotel room at one point.

So what did Chappell do? Well, she had to take some serious steps, including hiring security, which she said was "so lame."

In August, Chappell revealed that she was celebrating one of her friend's birthday party at a bar when a random fan grabbed and kissed her. The same night, a fan figured out her dad's phone number and called him.



That pushed her to the limit, which led her to share a flurry of TikToks calling out predatory fan behavior that instantly went viral.

Amid it all, the Hot To Go! singer has been supported by some of the biggest names in music today, including Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Hayley Williams. Sabrina Carpenter, who has also been making waves in the industry recently, even offered to meet up so they could talk about their massive year.

"It was just good to know someone else feels that way," Chappell shared.

But it's not just her fame that has caused a ruckus in the public eye, as Chappell has also been candid about her political stance amid the 2024 presidential election.

