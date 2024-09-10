Chappell Roan gets candid on her politics, sexuality, and the downsides of fame
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop femininomenon Chappell Roan recently opened up about the challenges of fame, from grappling with stalkers to balancing her political voice.
The Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl singer has experienced a huge rise in popularity – but her superstardom has come with quite a few challenges, as she revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone on Tuesday.
Chappell opened up about having a stalker, whom she met in Missouri and has been showing up uninvited to her parents' house and even her New York hotel room at one point.
So what did Chappell do? Well, she had to take some serious steps, including hiring security, which she said was "so lame."
In August, Chappell revealed that she was celebrating one of her friend's birthday party at a bar when a random fan grabbed and kissed her. The same night, a fan figured out her dad's phone number and called him.
That pushed her to the limit, which led her to share a flurry of TikToks calling out predatory fan behavior that instantly went viral.
Amid it all, the Hot To Go! singer has been supported by some of the biggest names in music today, including Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Hayley Williams. Sabrina Carpenter, who has also been making waves in the industry recently, even offered to meet up so they could talk about their massive year.
"It was just good to know someone else feels that way," Chappell shared.
But it's not just her fame that has caused a ruckus in the public eye, as Chappell has also been candid about her political stance amid the 2024 presidential election.
Chappell Roan clears up chatter about her political views
Earlier this year, the Casual artist was invited to the White House Pride Celebration – which she declined.
"I'm not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride," she told Rolling Stone.
Instead of going, she took to the 2024 Gov Ball stage and called out the Biden Administration for their involvement in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
Now, though, Chappell has affirmed that she is backing Kamala Harris for the presidency.
"Right now, it's more important than ever to use your vote, and I will do whatever it takes to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community," she said.
"My ethics and values will always align with that, and that hasn't changed with a different nominee. I feel lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period when a woman of color is a presidential nominee."
The Harris-Walz campaign has even taken inspiration from the singer's "Midwest Princess" camo hat for some merch of their own, and Chappell wasn't shy about sharing the many memes that surfaced shortly after.
Chappell Roan opens up about her sexuality
Chappell also discussed her struggles with sexuality before ultimately coming out as a lesbian.
"I was scared of flamboyantly gay people because I was taught that," she said, explaining how deeply rooted fears influenced her own identity.
Now, the "pop star of Goodwill" – as she put it – is proud of who she is and takes it in stride but doesn't feel the need to discuss it often, saying she wants to just "exist as a gay person without having to talk about it all the time."
As she continues to further her success in the world of trendy dance tunes and vibey songs, the singer is adamant about one thing: being herself.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan