Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing legal issues over Grammys nudity?

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori took things a little too far at the Grammys on Sunday. Could their little stunt have garnered legal repurcussions?

Kanye West (l.) and Bianca Censori (r.) attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Bianca just put the "censored" in Censori.

The Hollywood rumor mill has been working overtime after the former Yeezy architect removed a voluminous fur coat to reveal her practically nude body on the red carpet.

While some insider reports allege that Ye and his bae got kicked out of the awards show, other celeb news sites have refuted this.

Still, more media reports say that the two had not even been invited to the event, although other outlets dispute these allegations as well.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the 30-year-old model won't be facing legal consequences for her look.

Los Angeles Police told the outlet that they have no reason to step in on "public indecency" charges since the Sunday event was a private event and no one who attended had contacted authorities with complaints.