Chappell Roan suffers cheeky wardrobe malfunction – and fans love it!
Paris, France - Pop princess Chappell Roan gave Paris Fashion Week fans a shock when her striking red leather dress unexpectedly split down the back – exposing her undies for everyone to see!
Chappell is making her PFW debut one for the history books!
The 27-year-old singer rocked a daring red leather dress at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin runway show on Saturday.
But everything changed when the dress split right down the back, revealing her underwear.
Rather than letting the moment faze her, Chappell embraced it with every fiber of her being and later shared the ripped look on Instagram!
"A dream come true," she captioned a series of photos that showcased the Grammy winner's looks throughout the week.
And guess what? She wasn't the only one with fashion mishaps!
According to People, rapper Ice Spice commented that the same thing happened to her "in the same spot!"
Despite the unfortunate (or, for some fans, fortunate!) circumstances, the Pink Pony Club artist continued to serve stunning looks.
Chappell Roan stuns in strapless Valentino gown at Paris Fashion Week
On Sunday, she wowed at the Valentino runway show in a strapless couture gown with a sheer floral skirt.
She completed the look with powder pink makeup, a thick black choker, and ultra-thin eyebrows reminiscent of silent film stars Clara Bow and Marlene Dietrich.
"What an honor to wear [Maison Valentino] couture," Chappell wrote in a post on Instagram.
She continued, "I'm obsessed with the show, the collection, everything [Alessandro Michele]."
"Ps especially thank you to my team who worked so hard on this trip from all my looks to all logistics," the Casual artist added, "I have the best girls in the world."
Her newest single, The Giver, drops Thursday, March 13 at 8 PM EST.
Are you ready for it?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan