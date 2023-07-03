Chinese pop star Cai Xukun involved in high-profile sex scandal

Beijing, China - Cai Xukun, one of China's biggest pop stars and fashion icons, is embroiled in a sex scandal that has taken the nation by storm.

Chinese pop star and fashion icon Cai Xukun faces accusations of coercing a woman he had sex with into getting an abortion. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A blogger claimed last week that Cai had a one-night stand with a woman referred to as "Ms. C", alleging that he coerced her into getting an abortion when he found out she was pregnant.



The scandal has exploded in China, where celebrities are held to high moral standards, threatening Cai's lucrative partnerships with major international brands, including Prada and Tag Heuer.

Music videos featuring Cai were unavailable on state broadcaster CCTV's video streaming app Monday and a search for the star's name yielded no results.

And breaking days of silence on the issue, Cai acknowledged Monday having a relationship with Ms. C that ended in 2021, adding that the two were no longer seeing each other.

"The relationship between Ms C and I was voluntary... It did not involve illegal activities," Cai posted to his more than 38 million Weibo followers.

"I implore relevant independent media not to spread or believe rumors."

But the singer added that he would change his behavior: "In the future, I will strictly constrain my words and actions and accept public and societal supervision."