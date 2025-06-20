Chris Brown enters plea to assault charge over nightclub brawl

London, UK - R&B singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty in a UK court to a charge stemming from an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023.

Brown (36) in a navy blue three-piece suit and tie and wearing glasses, stood in the dock as the charge was put to him, replying: "Not guilty, ma'am."

The singer, who is on $6.7 million bail, made no comment as he arrived earlier to find a large group of photographers gathered outside the central London court.

He spoke only during the hearing to confirm his name and date of birth and enter his plea to the charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He smiled and waved to fans in the public gallery as he left.

A five to seven-day long trial was fixed to start on October 26, 2026.

Currently on the UK leg of an international tour, Brown spent nearly a week in jail last month before being released on bail.

Police arrested the star at a five-star hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester hours after reportedly flying in by private jet.

Under the terms of his bail, he will forfeit the $6.7 million guarantee if he fails to return for court proceedings.

Judge Tony Baumgartner gave him the green light to continue his scheduled tour, which began on June 8 in Amsterdam.

The singer, who previously pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, is next due to perform in London on Saturday ahead of dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin, and Glasgow.

The tour will continue in France and Portugal in early July before a string of concerts in the US, wrapping up in Memphis in the US in October.