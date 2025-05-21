Chris Brown released on eye-watering bail in London assault case

London, UK - R&B star Chris Brown was released Wednesday from jail in Britain on a massive bond in an assault case that threatened to derail his international tour.

Under the terms of his bail, the judge said Brown can continue his tour, which is due to start on June 8 in Amsterdam.

If he fails to return to the UK, where he has a series of concerts from June 15, the 5 million pounds – over $6.7 million – he deposited for his release will be forfeited.

The Emmy Award winner, who was not in court for the bail hearing, is also due to play dates in Europe, including France, as well as the US in 2025.

He was charged last week with "grievous bodily harm with intent" in relation to an assault in which the victim was allegedly struck several times with a bottle before being pursued, punched, and kicked.

The alleged assault took place at a nightclub in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023 while Brown was touring in the UK.

Police detained him in the early hours of May 13 at a five-star hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester after he reportedly flew in by private jet.

The judge also ordered him to surrender his passport if he is not travelling.

He must live at a specific address known to the court and is not permitted to visit the nightclub where the alleged assault took place or contact the alleged victim, Abraham Diah.

Brown and his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, will appear again at the same court on June 20.