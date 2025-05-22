Chris Brown speaks out after being freed from UK jail on bail in assault case

London, UK - R&B star Chris Brown has said he will go "from the cage to the stage" after he was freed on bail following a charge over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Chris Brown spoke out on social media after being released from a UK jail in an assault case. © screenshot/instagram/chrisbrownofficial

Brown continue with his scheduled international tour this year as part of the bail conditions set by Judge Tony Baumgartner in London Wednesday.

But he'll have to pay a $6.7 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Shortly after being released from a jail, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

In the post, he said: "From the cage to the stage. Breezybowl." A second post, showing him walking away from a jet, featured the caption: "Cook, remain humble."

The Go Crazy singer is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023. He has to surrender his passport if he is not travelling, and live at a specific address known to the court.

Brown will next appear with his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, at the same court on June 20.