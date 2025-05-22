Chris Brown speaks out after being freed from UK jail on bail in assault case
London, UK - R&B star Chris Brown has said he will go "from the cage to the stage" after he was freed on bail following a charge over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.
Brown continue with his scheduled international tour this year as part of the bail conditions set by Judge Tony Baumgartner in London Wednesday.
But he'll have to pay a $6.7 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.
Shortly after being released from a jail, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.
In the post, he said: "From the cage to the stage. Breezybowl." A second post, showing him walking away from a jet, featured the caption: "Cook, remain humble."
The Go Crazy singer is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023. He has to surrender his passport if he is not travelling, and live at a specific address known to the court.
Brown will next appear with his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, at the same court on June 20.
Both men were charged Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last week that Diaw was standing at the bar of a nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.
Cover photo: screenshot/instagram/chrisbrownofficial