Chrissy Teigen claps back after family bath photo sparks criticism

Los Angeles, California - Model Chrissy Teigen has spoken out after receiving harsh criticism for sharing a photo of herself and her children in a bath.

Model Chrissy Teigen clapped back after she received some harsh criticism for sharing a photo of herself and her children in a bath. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen

In a recent photo dump, the 39-year-old mom shared a snap of herself embracing three of her kids as they posed in the bathtub.

But the image wasn't exactly well-received by all of her followers, as some criticized it for being inappropriate or just plain "weird."

"Kids deserve privacy. Why should the world be seeing them in the bath?" one user commented.

"They are way [too] old to be in the bath with you," another wrote.

Others, though, focused on the "dirty" shade of the bath water.

In true Chrissy style, she clapped back at one such critique by writing, "It's a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!"

The cookbook author shares four children – Luna (8), Miles (6), Esti (1), and Wren (1) – with her husband, musician John Legend.