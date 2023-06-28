John Legend and Chrissy Teigen secretly welcome baby number 4!

Los Angeles, California - Lucky number four! Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have secretly welcomed their fourth baby , a boy, via surrogacy.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/chrissyteigen

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Cravings author confirmed in an lengthy emotional Instagram post that she and her hubby have welcomed a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens.

In the photo dump, Teigen acknowledged the couple's surrogate as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate" person, whom the model got the chance to be pregnant alongside. Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, baby Esti, just five months ago.

The mom of four also paid tribute to the spouses' late son Jack, who tragically passed away at twenty weeks in 2021 due to a pregnancy complication.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."



Legend and Teigen's newest bundle of joy also joins older sibling Miles and Luna.

Under the exciting post, the spouses' surrogate Alexandra Ryan expressed her gratitude to the couple for '"choosing her" to carry their son.

"Thank you for choosing me. For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side," Ryan wrote in the comments.