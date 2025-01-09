Cynthia Erivo reveals her dream Marvel superhero role – and fans sound off!

Cynthia Erivo would love to take on the role of the X-Men character, Storm, but Marvel fans are divided over if the Wicked star could pull off the task!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has revealed her next dream role as one of Marvel's most popular characters – but are fans feeling it?

Cynthia Erivo has set her sights on potentially playing Storm in the upcoming X-Men movie, but fans have sounded off on the matter.
Fresh off her acclaimed Wicked run, the 38-year-old British starlet has manifested her next role: the iconic X-Men character, Storm!

Cynthia told the National Board of Review, "I really want to play Storm," adding, "I know it sounds frivolous, but I don't think we've uncovered how grand she is and all of the inner turmoil that she has."

The Broadway alum added, "So I think there's a world in which we could do something like that."

The fictional female superhero has been previously played by Halle Berry, Alexandra Shipp, and Jill Scott.

With the X-Men slated to make their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans of the franchise quickly sounded off on the matter – though the reactions have been mixed, to say the least!

Should Cynthia Erivo play Storm in the MCU?

One user jokingly tweeted on X, "Cynthia Erivo is good for musicals & dramas but when it comes to action/comic book movies nobody wants to see Storm crying every minute singing ballads about rain, sleet and snow."

Yet another fan was a bit more optimistic, writing, "I think Cynthia Erivo would make a good Storm … I don't see the problem here."

Will Cynthia defy the odds and manifest her dream role? Stay tuned!

