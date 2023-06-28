David Corenswet wins the race to become the next Superman!

Los Angeles, California - Rising star David Corenswet will become the latest actor to don Superman's famous red cape, director James Gunn confirmed Tuesday!

David Corenswet, star of the Netflix show Hollywood, will take over the role of Superman for DC Comics! © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old, best known as the lead of recent Netflix series Hollywood, will take on the iconic role for Superman: Legacy, due in 2025 from Warner Bros.



The news was first reported by various Hollywood trade publications, which also revealed that Rachel Brosnahan, star of multiple Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is set to play Lois Lane.

"Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)," wrote Gunn, retweeting the Hollywood Reporter's article.

The role is considered one of the most high-profile, and highly scrutinized, going in Hollywood. Superman has previously been played on the big screen by Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and, most recently, Henry Cavill.

Cavill, star of Superman movies such as 2013's Man of Steel, briefly returned to the role for the post-credits scene of last year's Black Adam.