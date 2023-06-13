Ezra Miller sparks backlash after attending The Flash LA premiere

Ezra Miller made their first appearance at the Los Angeles premiere for the upcoming DC flick, The Flash, but the actor's presence wasn't well-received by fans.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - The Flash star Ezra Miller's first public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere for the DC movie was met with mixed reception from fans!

Ezra Miller receives backlash from fans after attending The Flash premiere

Ezra Miller (l) sparked further backlash online after they were allowed to attend the premiere of The Flash in Los Angeles despite their many controversies. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP "Just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world," Miller continued. "And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long, trying, and very beautiful peregrination." Yet, Twitter fans took to the app to sound off on Miller's apparent "privilege" despite the numerous allegations made against them. Royals Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed for King Charles' birthday parade? One fan wrote, "Seriously? So Ezra Miller isn't going to face any consequences for their actions? We're all just supposed to forget that they choked a woman, groomed a minor and so on?" Another user mentioned the recent assault charges brought against Marvel star Jonathan Majors and called Miller's appearance "unacceptable." "If Ezra Miller can appear at a movie premiere despite what they've done, if they can't get cancelled, then why should Jonathan Majors get cancelled? Why isn't HE allowed to come back? We DON'T EVEN KNOW if he really assaulted his ex-partner; it hasn't been proven true yet! All I'm saying is this is DEFINITELY NOT FAIR," the fan added.