Demi Lovato flaunts sassy short hair in April Instagram dump!

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato showed off her new chop while looking back at April in her newest Instagram photo dump!

Demi Lovato is summertime fine with her new hair 'do. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

Short hair, don't care!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old pop crooner shared a look at her April adventures while further flaunting her latest hairstyle.

The carousel of snaps first featured Demi taking an epic mirror selfie while rocking a black leather jacket, a graphic, tee, and black slacks.

The following snap was an up-close selfie, where followers could get a better look at her freshly cut bob.

More pics from the dump showed the Heart Attack artist seemingly on set for a new project, enjoying the sun with her fiancé Jutes and friends, plus seated on a boat ride at Disneyland.

Demi first unveiled her new 'do last week via her Insta Story with a selfie.

Now, whether or mot the Disney alum will be flaunting her new look at this year's Met Gala is up in the air as Demi hasn't attended fashion's biggest night since 2016.