Demi Lovato gets some love from boyfriend Jutes as she rocks out in Philly!

Philadephia, Pennsylvania - Demi Lovato celebrated the fourth of July in Philly with her boo Jutes at the WaWa Welcome America festival!

Demi Lovato (l.) and her boyfriend Jutes are young and in love in her latest Instagram reel that highlighted her fourth of July holiday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato

The 30-year-old singer is definitely having a cool summer, per her latest Instagram footage!

Demi dropped a new reel that highlighted her fun time at the Philly festival for the recent holiday with her boyfriend and friends in tow.

For the occasion, the former Disney Channel star rocked an all-black fit that consisted of ripped fishnet tights, boots, and heavy black eye makeup in true rock n' roll style.

The clip first showed Demi and company boarding a plane before heading to the concert.

She then filmed herself dancing in the crowd with her boo and friends. Demi was also seen excitingly chatting with rapper Ludacris after he performed at Tuesday's event.

Following this, the Heart Attack artist took the stage as the concert's headliner. During her set, Demi put a grungier spin on several of her biggest hits, including Confident, Sorry Not Sorry, and, of course, Cool For The Summer.