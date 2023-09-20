Demi Lovato makes NSFW confession about when she feels "most confident"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with low self-esteem, but the star has revealed a surprising time she feels her best.

Demi Lovato made a candid confession about self-confidence during a revealing new interview with the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday, the singer bluntly revealed, "I feel the most confident when I’m having sex."

"I think because you're so present that you're not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day," Demi explained.

But the 31-year-old also knows that may not be the case for everyone, adding, "At least that's how it is for me. It's not that way for everyone."

Demi's confession may not come as a big surprise considering her head-over-heels romance with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jutes. The two met about a year ago while working on her album together and later fell in love.

In the podcast, the Cool for the Summer performer said that she had actually felt pretty insecure when she first met him.

"I texted my friends and was like, 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don't know what to do with myself,'" Demi confessed.