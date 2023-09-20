Demi Lovato makes NSFW confession about when she feels "most confident"
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with low self-esteem, but the star has revealed a surprising time she feels her best.
During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday, the singer bluntly revealed, "I feel the most confident when I’m having sex."
"I think because you're so present that you're not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day," Demi explained.
But the 31-year-old also knows that may not be the case for everyone, adding, "At least that's how it is for me. It's not that way for everyone."
Demi's confession may not come as a big surprise considering her head-over-heels romance with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jutes. The two met about a year ago while working on her album together and later fell in love.
In the podcast, the Cool for the Summer performer said that she had actually felt pretty insecure when she first met him.
"I texted my friends and was like, 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don't know what to do with myself,'" Demi confessed.
Demi Lovato opens up about romance with boyfriend Jutes
It wasn't until a few months after they first met that the couple started dating, as Jutes was "so focused on the music."
For Demi's 31st birthday last month, the rock musician paid a sweet tribute to her on Instagram, writing, "your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago."
Earlier this month, the Camp Rock alum called her connection with Jutes "just so magnetic" as she praised her 32-year-old beau.
