Demi Lovato shows off "best Christmas ever" with new fiancé Jutes in cute pics!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Pop-punk star Demi Lovato had "the best" Christmas this year, as new photos showed her adorable holiday gathering with fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Demi Lovato (l) and fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes spent the Christmas holiday together and cuddled up under the Christmas tree!
Demi Lovato (l) and fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes spent the Christmas holiday together and cuddled up under the Christmas tree!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jutesmusic & @ddlovato

This year, Demi is giving her heart to someone special!

And that she seemingly did, as the 31-year-old posted photos to her Instagram showing her snuggled up alongside her soon-to-be forever partner, Jutes.

The 32-year-old songwriter and Ottawa native popped the question very recently, proposing to Demi earlier this month with a stunning engagement ring in a "personal and intimate" moment.

Multiple new holiday photos showed the two dressed to impress Santa with matching PJs in front of a decked-out Christmas Tree.

"Best Christmas ever," Demi captioned the post, which also included her precious pups, fire 'fit checks, and holiday treats even Mrs. Claus would approve of!

As if the pair couldn't get any more festive, Lutes joined in and posted some photos of his own.

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes spend a cheerful Christmas together

In a series of pics on Instagram, Jutes showed off gifts seemingly from Demi Lovato (r) and snaps of the singer's adorable pups.
In a series of pics on Instagram, Jutes showed off gifts seemingly from Demi Lovato (r) and snaps of the singer's adorable pups.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jutesmusic & @ddlovato

Jutes' photo dump included pics of what seemed to be gifts from Demi.

It included a pin of Kevin Malone spilling chili from NBC's The Office, an Uno set, a video from the actor who plays Malone, and Olive Garden gift cards.

"I'm still not over your uno championship reign," Lovato commented on his post.

This Christmas marked the adorable couple's first time spending the holiday together, and per People, the Heart Attack artist said she was looking forward to making s'mores, opening presents, and enjoying French toast after!

"I'll let you have it because it's Christmas. Jkjk I looooooooove you and this was the best Christmas ever.. getting to spend it with you has been a dream come true," Demi continued in her comment.

"Now can we pleeeease watch some love island together?"

With Demi's new holiday special on Roku and these holly jolly photos, it's clear she's having the season of her life!

