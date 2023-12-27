Demi Lovato shows off "best Christmas ever" with new fiancé Jutes in cute pics!

Los Angeles, California - Pop-punk star Demi Lovato had " the best" Christmas this year, as new photos showed her adorable holiday gathering with fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Demi Lovato (l) and fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes spent the Christmas holiday together and cuddled up under the Christmas tree! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jutesmusic & @ddlovato

This year, Demi is giving her heart to someone special!

And that she seemingly did, as the 31-year-old posted photos to her Instagram showing her snuggled up alongside her soon-to-be forever partner, Jutes.

The 32-year-old songwriter and Ottawa native popped the question very recently, proposing to Demi earlier this month with a stunning engagement ring in a "personal and intimate" moment.

Multiple new holiday photos showed the two dressed to impress Santa with matching PJs in front of a decked-out Christmas Tree.

"Best Christmas ever," Demi captioned the post, which also included her precious pups, fire 'fit checks, and holiday treats even Mrs. Claus would approve of!

As if the pair couldn't get any more festive, Lutes joined in and posted some photos of his own.