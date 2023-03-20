Demi Moore shares touching family birthday celebration after Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - Bruce Willis' loved ones gathered together to celebrate the actor's 68th birthday after announcing his shocking dementia diagnosis earlier this year.

Bruce Willis (68) and Demi Moore (60) were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three children together. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/demimoore

The Die Hard star's family shared a video celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

In one clip, a dancing and smiling Bruce Willis can be seen blowing out the candles on a cake while his family sings Happy Birthday to him.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them," Demi Moore (60) wrote beneath the video, which has garnered more than 680,000 likes.

Willis seemed in very good spirits as he sang along with the serenade. Numerous fans, followers, and stars chimed in to congratulate the actor on his special day.

The video of last Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted since Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.