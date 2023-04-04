Did Harry Styles reject a role in the live-action Little Mermaid?

Los Angeles, California - As Harry Styles looks to build his budding acting career, it seems that he's being pretty selective about the projects he's taking on.

Harry Styles was in talks to play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid.

The 29-year-old was rumored to be in the running to play Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid movie, and it looks like the speculation was true.

Director Rob Marshall spilled the tea about Styles' near-involvement in the upcoming Disney film in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The 62-year-old filmmaker confirmed that he met with the Watermelon Sugar singer to discuss the potential role.

While Marshall sang Styles' praises, he said that the former One Direction star "really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

And he did just that, specifically with a high-profile role in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

While Styles is also on board with a role in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, he doesn't plan on making acting his top priority.

Harry Styles dishes on jumping into the acting world

Harry Styles had leading roles in the 2022 films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.
Harry Styles had leading roles in the 2022 films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Styles may have formally stepped into the world of acting with additional roles in My Policeman and Dunkirk, but don't expect him to turn his back on his music anytime soon.

"I don't imagine I'd do a movie for a while. A large part of acting is the doing nothing, waiting thing," he told Rolling Stone in August 2022.

For someone who seems to be performing on tour just about every night, it may be no surprise that waiting around for acting roles isn't exactly Styles' cup of tea.

"I like doing it in the moment, but I don't think I'll do it a lot," he said.

Thankfully, the Little Mermaid team found their Prince Eric in Jonah Hauer-King, with the movie swimming into theaters on May 26.

Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

