Did Harry Styles reject a role in the live-action Little Mermaid?

Los Angeles, California - As Harry Styles looks to build his budding acting career, it seems that he's being pretty selective about the projects he's taking on.

Harry Styles was in talks to play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 29-year-old was rumored to be in the running to play Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid movie, and it looks like the speculation was true.

Director Rob Marshall spilled the tea about Styles' near-involvement in the upcoming Disney film in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The 62-year-old filmmaker confirmed that he met with the Watermelon Sugar singer to discuss the potential role.

While Marshall sang Styles' praises, he said that the former One Direction star "really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

And he did just that, specifically with a high-profile role in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

While Styles is also on board with a role in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, he doesn't plan on making acting his top priority.