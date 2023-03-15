Harry Styles ushers in an epic proposal at his concert – times two!

Manila, Philippines - Harry Styles gave one couple what might be the most iconic engagement story ever during his latest Love on Tour stop in Manila.

Harry Styles helped a couple get engaged at his latest Love on Tour show. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jcqsmnd

The 29-year-old was up to his usual fun antics on Tuesday as he interacted with the crowd at his first show in the Philippines in five years.



The Watermelon Sugar singer spotted a fan named Michelle with a sign that read, "Harry, my BF said he will propose if you duet with him."

Styles sweetly obliged, and he double-checked that the couple was really for the big leap before he let Michelle's boyfriend, Jeff, take the microphone.

"Are you ready to get married? Are you sure?" he asked the couple.

The former One Direction star then asked Jeff what song he'd like to sing, which was Sign of the Times.

The band began performing the track, and Jeff took over on vocals before Styles joined in for an epic duet.

The audience chimed in as well before Jeff finally popped the big question to Michelle, who – of course – said yes!

Amazingly, Michelle and Jeff weren't the only ones to get engaged at the show, as another couple apparently had Styles help facilitate their proposal earlier in the show as well!