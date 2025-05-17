Director Ari Aster's dark Covid-era satire exposes "sick" America

Cannes, France - Joaquin Phoenix stars in the darkly satirical movie Eddington, which premiered at the Cannes film festival on Friday, a biting take on America's culture wars set in a small New Mexico town.

(From L) Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, and Pedro Pascal arrive for the screening of the film Eddington at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Friday. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

The film by fast-rising American director Ari Aster is an unsettling but often amusing Western-style thriller set amid America's toxic politics and conspiracy theories.

Phoenix sparkles as a deeply flawed sheriff trying to keep order in the town of Eddington at a time of Covid mask mandates, Black Lives Matter protests, and inter-generational tensions.

"I think we're in a place right now where everybody is living in a different reality, in their own reality, and nobody can agree on what is real and what is actually happening," Aster told reporters in Cannes on Friday.

"We've kind of lost one of the social forces that has always been at the centre of mass liberal democracies, which is an agreed-upon version of what is real."

Asked whether America was sick, the 38-year-old replied: "Yes, definitely."

"I think the final link to that old system (of agreeing on what is real) was cut during Covid," he explained. "I think that was the beginning of something big."

Best known for his previous horror movies Hereditary and Midsommar, Aster appears to be parodying everyone from gun-loving southern conservatives to virtue-signaling white anti-racism activists.

Emma Stone (La La Land and Poor Things) plays Phoenix's wife who gets sucked into a world of pedophile-obsessed right-wing conspiracy theorists.