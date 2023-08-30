Doja Cat announces new album release date and triggers fans' arachnophobia

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat took to Instagram to announce the release date for her new album: September 22. Fans are already calling it the album of the year, though not all of them love the artwork.

Doja Cat took to Instagram to announce the release date for her new album, Scarlet. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat

The Say So musician revealed the release date of her fourth studio album on Instagram with the caption: "SCARLET 9.22."

Doja Cat also unveiled the album cover art; fittingly, it features a crimson spider with a drop of blood.

Over the weekend, the artist shared that she'd finished the record by posting a series of selfies in a curly auburn wig along with the words, "Album is finished."

This exciting album news comes just one day after the Kiss Me More artist creeped out fans with the cover art for her newest single, Demons.