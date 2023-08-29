Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 28 - September 3

September is already shaping up to be a great month for new music releases! Are you ready for new tunes by artists like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Justin Timberlake?

Here are some of the highlights to look forward to!

From albums from talents like midwxst, Sigala, Slowdive, and Speedy Ortiz, to singles from musicians including Doja Cat, Kat DeLuna, Lauren Mayberry, and Måneskin, this upcoming month's music scene is about to get a lot more exciting.

With a long Labor Day holiday weekend to relax and unwind, you'll have some extra time to listen to all of these bangers.

Get ready music lovers, because September is almost here, and it's bringing a wave of fresh tunes for your ears to float on for the last weekend of summer!

Rapper midwxst (l.) and DJ Sigala are both dropping albums on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sigala & @midwxst

midwxst - E3 - September 1

Brace yourselves for the ultimate listening experience, as rapper midwxst drops his highly anticipated album, E3, this Friday.

With his innovative musical choices and captivating lyricism, midwxst is set to transport listeners to a new dimension.

Sigala - Every Cloud - September 1

Get ready to feel the upbeat rhythms and melodies of DJ and record producer Sigala's latest masterpiece on Friday, Every Cloud.

Known for his chart-topping house hits, Sigala is back to add a touch of dance and euphoria to your summer playlist.

Slowdive - everything is alive - September 1

Slowdive is returning with their sixth album, everything is alive, on Friday.

The record focuses on an intense build-up through "post-rock-esque sonic landscapes," according to The Quietus, along with 80s-tinged electronic elements and psychedelic soundscapes.

Speedy Ortiz - Rabbit Rabbit - September 1

Alternative rock takes center stage with Speedy Ortiz's Rabbit Rabbit, set to be released on Friday.

This is the band's first album in five years, and the title is said to refer to a superstitious ritual one of the bandmates adopted as a child living with OCD and early trauma.

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - i'm so lucky - September 1

This "collage rock" band has stretched the boundaries of genre with songs across four albums thus far.

The trio, comprised of Zack Schwartz, Corey Wichlin, and Rivka Ravede, started working on i'm so lucky during a transitional period in their lives, when Schwartz and Ravede ended their romantic relationship after being together for over 10 years.

Per the group's official website, "i'm so lucky is the start of a new era for SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE," and it's a "marker of their own growth and a hint of what's yet to come."

The album drops this Friday.

The Paper Kites - At The Roadhouse - September 1

Rock enthusiasts, get ready! The Paper Kites are gearing up to release their sixth album, At The Roadhouse, set to be dropped on Friday.

The band originally started performing as a house band in the small Australian town of Campbells Creek, where they played a ton of free shows while working on their new record.

Icona Pop - Club Romantech - September 1

Club Romantech is the upcoming third studio album by Swedish duo, Icona Pop. Set to be released on Friday, the album will mark their first studio release in ten years!

The album originally started coming to life when the duo was forced to sell their home in Los Angeles in 2020 and had to relocate back to Stockholm to quarantine during Covid.

This led to a spark of inspiration as the duo refocused on their sound and created more up-tempo beats.