Doja Cat releases terrifying music video for her latest single, Demons!
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat's new single Demons has dropped along with a wild music video that fans think is wickedly good!
Doja's newest single Demons dropped Friday at midnight and boasts chilling horror-movie-inspired visuals.
Directed by Christian Bresler and the artist herself, the music video stars actor Christina Ricci, playing a mother being haunted by Doja Cat as a black-clad demon with horns, a tail, glowing red eyes, and diamond jewelry.
This glitzy demon walks on the ceiling, claws her way into Ricci's bed, and wreaks mayhem in the kitchen.
The third track from Doja's upcoming album Scarlett features more rapping than the previous two singles.
Just hours after being released, the video was trending on YouTube and has X buzzing.
Doja Cat's Demons visuals wow
Doja Cat fans love her new single and gushed over the visuals.
"Doja sings, raps, produces, dances, directs. Her artistry is top-tier. She’s also clearly ready for spooky szn! Love the theme for her new album," one gushed.
This isn't the Kiss Me More artist's first video to receive high praise. Her effort for Attention is nominated for video of the year, best direction, and best art direction at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where Doja Cat is scheduled to perform.
The highly-anticipated Scarlet is set to drop September 22.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP