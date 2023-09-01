Doja Cat releases terrifying music video for her latest single, Demons!

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat' s new single Demons has dropped along with a wild music video that fans think is wickedly good!

Doja's newest single Demons dropped Friday at midnight and boasts chilling horror-movie-inspired visuals.

Directed by Christian Bresler and the artist herself, the music video stars actor Christina Ricci, playing a mother being haunted by Doja Cat as a black-clad demon with horns, a tail, glowing red eyes, and diamond jewelry.

This glitzy demon walks on the ceiling, claws her way into Ricci's bed, and wreaks mayhem in the kitchen.

The third track from Doja's upcoming album Scarlett features more rapping than the previous two singles.

Just hours after being released, the video was trending on YouTube and has X buzzing.