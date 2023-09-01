Doja Cat releases terrifying music video for her latest single, Demons!

Doja Cat's new single Demons has dropped along with a wild music video, featuring Cristina Ricci, as well as the rapper playing a terrifying creature!

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat's new single Demons has dropped along with a wild music video that fans think is wickedly good!

Doja Cat dropped her new single Demons along with a spooky music video.
Doja Cat dropped her new single Demons along with a spooky music video.  © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Doja's newest single Demons dropped Friday at midnight and boasts chilling horror-movie-inspired visuals.

Directed by Christian Bresler and the artist herself, the music video stars actor Christina Ricci, playing a mother being haunted by Doja Cat as a black-clad demon with horns, a tail, glowing red eyes, and diamond jewelry.

This glitzy demon walks on the ceiling, claws her way into Ricci's bed, and wreaks mayhem in the kitchen.

Angel Reese stuns fans with new hairstyle in viral TikToks: "Girl ate that"
Angel Reese Angel Reese stuns fans with new hairstyle in viral TikToks: "Girl ate that"

The third track from Doja's upcoming album Scarlett features more rapping than the previous two singles.

Just hours after being released, the video was trending on YouTube and has X buzzing.

Doja Cat's Demons visuals wow

Doja Cat became a glitzy demon for her latest music video and fans loved it.
Doja Cat became a glitzy demon for her latest music video and fans loved it.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat

Doja Cat fans love her new single and gushed over the visuals.

"Doja sings, raps, produces, dances, directs. Her artistry is top-tier. She’s also clearly ready for spooky szn! Love the theme for her new album," one gushed.

This isn't the Kiss Me More artist's first video to receive high praise. Her effort for Attention is nominated for video of the year, best direction, and best art direction at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where Doja Cat is scheduled to perform.

The highly-anticipated Scarlet is set to drop September 22.

Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Celebrities: