Doja Cat allegedly suffered horrific abuse at the hands of older brother

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat's mother said the star needs protection from her abusive older brother, according to some shocking legal filings!

Doja Cat's mother says the artist is being abused by her brother. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer asked for a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, according to TMZ.

The filing included some serious allegations, one of which is that Doja – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – needs protection from her sibling.

Sawyer says Paint the Town Red artist had her teeth knocked out by Raman.

The 30-year-old is also accused of giving Doja bruises and cuts, destroying her property, making her feel "unsafe and traumatized."



As TMZ noted, this isn't the first time Doja's mom has sought a restraining order against her son.