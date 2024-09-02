Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn relationship rumors intensify amid cozy Italy sighting!
Italy - Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn have been spotted together again, this time looking cozy in Italy. Could the connection between these two be growing stronger?
Rumors that the Paint the Town Red musician Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn were dating began in August when the two celebs were seen together lunching in London.
The two were also clocked hugging at a club in the UK.
As per a recent Doja HQ X post, the two artists have now been spotted together at a restaurant in Italy.
This casual sighting has fans speculating that the connection between the two is blooming.
Doja's thirst for Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn had the Internet in a tizzy in 2022.
Doja infamously sent Quinn's co-star Noah Schnapp a DM asking him to hook her up with the actor.
Fans are all about rumored Doja Cat and actor Joseph Quinn love connection
X users are buzzing about the potentially blooming relationship between rapper Doja Cat and the Fantastic Four actor Joseph Quinn.
"They are so cute," gushed one user. Others dubbed the connection between the two "love."
Despite the excitement over the potential coupling, not everyone is convinced Quinn and Doja are an item. A few commenters thought the two looked so comfortable together that they simply couldn't be dating. These fans think the two are just "buddies."
Neither Doja Cat nor Joseph Quinn have officially posted or commentated on their rumored budding relationship – but it may just be a matter of time!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dojacat & @josephquinn