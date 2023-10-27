Doja Cat announces surprising dress code for upcoming Scarlet tour

Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat has announced the dress code for her upcoming tour on Instagram, and it's anything but glitzy.

Doja Cat says she wants fans to rock wedgies to her Scarlet Tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/DojaCat

Pop stars often set dress codes for their tours. Fans at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour were encouraged to don "silver and chrome," and the Beyhive delivered with metallic glory.

Doja Cat's first-ever arena tour, The Scarlet Tour, kicks off October 31 at the Chase Center in San Francisco with rapper Doechii opening.

Fans wondering what they should wear to concerts finally got their answer.

"Hey everybody's been asking what the dress code for the tour is," Doja Cat says in a video posted to Instagram Thursday night.

"I just want everyone to come with a very deep-set mega wedgie," she continues.

The Paint the Town Red artist goes on to say, "I want you to have like a wedgie. Like, pull your underwear up as high as you can possibly pull it... above your pants. But I like don't care what else you do. Have fun with it. Get experimental."