Doja Cat berates fans for not knowing Hilary Duff song: "What the f**k?"
Manchester, UK - Pop star Doja Cat got a little testy with her audience when they didn't know the words to an iconic Hilary Duff song at her performance on Sunday!
Doja refused to let the rain in the UK dampen her performance – or her mood – at the Parklife Festival in Heaton Park, Manchester.
As the audience danced, the Paint the Town Red artist started belting out lyrics that fit the weather from Hilary Duff's Come Clean.
She sang, "'Cause I want to feel the thunder / I wanna scream / Let the rain..."
When the audience didn't join in or seem to know the words from the early aughts song, Doja cut herself off.
She addressed the audience, yelling, "B***h, you don't know this s**t? What the f**k? Wow, wild, alright."
A short clip of Doja scolding her fans for not knowing Hilary's 2003 song has since gone viral on X.
Doja Cat thanks fans after headlining Parklife Festival performance
While Doja is known for her ambivalence towards her fans, she didn't let her audience's lack of participation in her sing-along derail her headlining of the Parklife Festival.
Instead, she transitioned and sang her 2019 hit Say So with palpable energy, as multiple media outlets reported.
"Thank you Manchester! Thank you Parklife!," Doja gushed on X after the show.
Fans gushed over the artist and her performance at the two-day festival in the UK in replies – including her Hilary fangirl moment.
One wrote, "You ATE down with the impromptu Come Clean performance, so real of you."
A few also joked that the reactions might have given the 28-year-old a bit of a rude awakening that her audience is a good deal younger than her.
