Doja Cat berates fans for not knowing Hilary Duff song: "What the f**k?"

Manchester, UK - Pop star Doja Cat got a little testy with her audience when they didn't know the words to an iconic Hilary Duff song at her performance on Sunday!

Doja Cat (r.) teased her crowd for not knowing the words to Hilary Duff's 2003 hit Come Clean during her performance in Manchester on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Globe & Screenshot/X/@dojaclouds

Doja refused to let the rain in the UK dampen her performance – or her mood – at the Parklife Festival in Heaton Park, Manchester.

As the audience danced, the Paint the Town Red artist started belting out lyrics that fit the weather from Hilary Duff's Come Clean.

She sang, "'Cause I want to feel the thunder / I wanna scream / Let the rain..."

When the audience didn't join in or seem to know the words from the early aughts song, Doja cut herself off.

She addressed the audience, yelling, "B***h, you don't know this s**t? What the f**k? Wow, wild, alright."

A short clip of Doja scolding her fans for not knowing Hilary's 2003 song has since gone viral on X.