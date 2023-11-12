Doja Cat mocks fans and foes with a wild clip ahead of a new release
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat poked fun at both lovers and haters in a new teaser video posted on Instagram, heralding the arrival of some brand-new content from the superstar!
The Kiss Me artist took to Insta Saturday to plug a new project, simply announcing: "out monday."
In the video teaser, Doja Cat gets interviewed by her own alter ego, Scarlet, in a scene reminiscent of a late night show.
"This might be a silly question," the blood-covered interviewer says to Doja before asking, "Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?"
The camera pans to the rapper rocking glasses and a fur coat as her eyes widen, and up pops a thought bubble that reads: "I hate my fans. My fans are dumb."
Out loud, though, Doja responds: "Yeah," which gets a hearty round of applause from Scarlet, who adds: "Love that. Love that."
Fans are ready for Doja Cat's Scarlet late show
The clip boasts over 450,000 likes and counting, with fans excited to see what Doja's got cooking.
One gushed, "Finally we got Doja on the late-night Scarlet Show." Another clear fan dubbed the clip "hilarious. She is playing the game so well!"
However, some commenters got the clap-back treatment.
"You have to be...a very special kind of f***ing stupid," Doja responded in a series of Instagram Stories that appeared to respond to suggestions that the Scarlet makeup was the equivalent of blackface.
The bloody alter ego was introduced ahead of the launch of the 28-year-old's latest album, Scarlet.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Doja's busy 2023 output!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat