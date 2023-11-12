Doja Cat mocks fans and foes with a wild clip ahead of a new release

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat poked fun at both lovers and haters in a new teaser video posted on Instagram, heralding the arrival of some brand-new content from the superstar!

Doja Cat is interviewed by her own alter ego, Scarlett, in a new teaser clip posted to Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat

The Kiss Me artist took to Insta Saturday to plug a new project, simply announcing: "out monday."

In the video teaser, Doja Cat gets interviewed by her own alter ego, Scarlet, in a scene reminiscent of a late night show.

"This might be a silly question," the blood-covered interviewer says to Doja before asking, "Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?"

The camera pans to the rapper rocking glasses and a fur coat as her eyes widen, and up pops a thought bubble that reads: "I hate my fans. My fans are dumb."

Out loud, though, Doja responds: "Yeah," which gets a hearty round of applause from Scarlet, who adds: "Love that. Love that."