Doja Cat sparks frenzy with tattoo-heavy 2024 Grammys look!
Los Angeles, California - The internet cannot get over Doja Cat's Grammy look, a gothic getup that featured scores of tattoos, exposed skin, and librarian-like glasses.
There's no question what designer Doja Cat was wearing on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night. It's tatted on her forehead!
As her hairline revealed, the 28-year-old wore a sheer strapless dress by the gothic designer Dilara Findikoglu that showed off tons of temporary ink placed all over her body.
"Took the mother train and got off at Grand Central SLAYTION," one commenter gushed in the comments of Doja's Instagram post featuring her Grammy look.
The Say So singer accessorized the nearly-naked look with red heels and lips, two diamond cross necklaces, sword earrings, and librarian-chic Prada glasses, and fans were here for it!
Doja Cat rocks temporary tattoos at 2024 Grammys
It's not often that someone rocks glasses on the red carpet, but Doja Cat is known for doing and saying what she wants!
"The glasses are giving something extra and it's powerful. thank u," one fan celebrated on Instagram.
Others were more into her tattoos, including the forehead ink. The temporary body art, including a huge Gothic church-inspired chest piece, was designed by the Swedish tattoo artist Oscar Akermo, who created of some of Doja's real tattoos.
Other fans were into the clash between the thick-rimmed glasses and the sexy dress, with one raving, "The juxtaposition of Doja is so mesmerizing."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP