Doja Cat sparks frenzy with tattoo-heavy 2024 Grammys look!

Los Angeles, California - The internet cannot get over Doja Cat 's Grammy look, a gothic getup that featured scores of tattoos , exposed skin, and librarian-like glasses.

Doja Cat's 2024 Grammy look was bold, and fans are into it. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There's no question what designer Doja Cat was wearing on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night. It's tatted on her forehead!

As her hairline revealed, the 28-year-old wore a sheer strapless dress by the gothic designer Dilara Findikoglu that showed off tons of temporary ink placed all over her body.

"Took the mother train and got off at Grand Central SLAYTION," one commenter gushed in the comments of Doja's Instagram post featuring her Grammy look.

The Say So singer accessorized the nearly-naked look with red heels and lips, two diamond cross necklaces, sword earrings, and librarian-chic Prada glasses, and fans were here for it!