Doja Cat gets fans buzzing over latest painting: "Doja Van Gogh!"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat has shared new artwork on Instagram, and her fans love it and the artist's "photo bombing" cat !

Instagram users are all about Doja Cat's lastest painting. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat

The 28-year-old's fans are once again gushing over her creativity, but this time, they're celebrating a painting from the Grammy-winning artist.

"Rapper, singer, writer, dancer, and now a painter?" one Instagram user exclaimed.

On Monday, Doja Cat posted a pic of her latest illustration to Instagram. In the caption, she revealed that the painting is titled Hallway and signed the work with her real name, Amala Dlamini.

Fans gushed over Say So artist's abstract mural that boasts bold colors and strokes of black, red, blue, and muted yellow, along with a figure and several cubes.

Instagram users dubbed the work "beautiful" and gushed over Doja's many talents, with some even calling the Kiss Me More singer "Picasso" and even coining the nickname "Doja Van Gogh."

Other eagle-eyed social media users noticed her cat, Ray, sneakily "photobombing" in the corner of the pic.