Doja Cat is taking her Scarlet Tour into the Metaverse!
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat, who just wrapped up the North American leg of her first headlining arena tour, has announced she's taking the show into virtual reality.
Didn't catch Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour? Now, you have a second chance.
The artist's new project titled Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is set to premiere exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley on January 20.
Meta is partnering with producers/directors the Diamond Bros and Doja Cat to bring the musician's first-ever tour as a headliner into people's living rooms.
The show, which was "filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop of Doja Cat’s debut arena tour" will feature "Doja's most popular songs," Meta said.
The Paint the Town Red singer announced the project Tuesday by posting a teaser to Instagram.
Her fans were delighted, and the post racked up over 697,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
How to watch Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour Metaverse concert
Those who want to "experience the gigantic spider looming above Doja Cat during her performance and see the full band and fire pyrotechnics, right in your living room" can RSVP for the virtual event.
The immersive concert, which is like Meta's previous project with Jack Harlow called No Place Like Home, premieres on January 20 at 5:00pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley. But it isn't just a one-time deal. After the premiere, the show will be available for replays for a few weeks within Meta Horizon Worlds.
Will Doja Cat's creepy aesthetics translate to the Metaverse?
Doja Cat's followers definitely think so. Many commented on her Insta post saying they are "anxiously waiting" and ready to tune in.
