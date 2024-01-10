Doja Cat is taking her Scarlet Tour into the Metaverse!

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat, who just wrapped up the North American leg of her first headlining arena tour, has announced she's taking the show into virtual reality.

Doja Cat is taking her Scarlet Tour into the world of virtual reality. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Doja Cat

Didn't catch Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour? Now, you have a second chance.

The artist's new project titled Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is set to premiere exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley on January 20.

Meta is partnering with producers/directors the Diamond Bros and Doja Cat to bring the musician's first-ever tour as a headliner into people's living rooms.

The show, which was "filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop of Doja Cat’s debut arena tour" will feature "Doja's most popular songs," Meta said.

The Paint the Town Red singer announced the project Tuesday by posting a teaser to Instagram.

Her fans were delighted, and the post racked up over 697,000 likes in less than 24 hours.