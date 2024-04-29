Doja Cat gets fans talking with her latest racy red carpet look

Los Angeles, California - On Saturday, Doja Cat helped honor her stylist, Bret Alan Nelson, at the annual Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Fans loved her latest red carpet look, especially the Rumpelstiltskin-esque pumps!

Doja Cat's fans are into her latest racy red carpet look. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Doja Cat rocked lingerie and a floor-length fur coat to the 2024 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday. She lugged a suitcase overflowing with clothes and a glass of wine onto the red carpet.

The annual awards show celebrates "the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be," as Just Jared reported.

The 28-year-old's stylist, Bret Alan Nelson, was honored as the 2024 Music Stylist of the Year. In her speech, Doja thanked Nelson for translating her creativity into fashion and called him "her voice, her genie," and her family. Nelson shared her speech on her Instagram story.

His red carpet look echoed Doja's. He had a suitcase, a glass of red wine, and rocked a sleep mask and red bra.

On Instagram, Doja shared a series of selfies of her and Nelson's red carpet looks, and fans went wild. Her post boasts over 600,000 likes and counting.