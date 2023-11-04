Dolly Parton may finally be "big enough" to perform Super Bowl halftime show

Pittman Center, Tennessee - Country star Dolly Parton said she had offers but never felt she was "big enough" to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. With her first rock album coming out this month, that could change.

Dolly Parton's upcoming album Rockstar is set for release on November 17. © SAM HODDE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I've been offered that many times," Parton told The Hollywood Reporter. "I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it – to do that big of a production."



The 77-year-old multi-talented performer from Pittman Center, Tennessee, said the breadth of Super Bowl halftime performances, seen globally by 100 million viewers and featuring multiple artists, tend to be more grandiose than anything she’s done.

But with Rockstar being released November 17, featuring collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, and Chris Stapleton, Parton appears to be rethinking her ability to rock a stadium full of football fans.

"It would make more sense," she said. "That might change. I might be able to do a production show."

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It's unclear who his guests might be.