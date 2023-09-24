Usher tapped to headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Las Vegas, Nevada – Confession: Usher has been tapped as the artist officially headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Usher is taking on the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show! © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Everybody say, "Yeah!"

The NFL and Apple Music announced on Sunday that the pop star will take on the big show on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The orgs made the announcement with a promo featuring the singer and Colorado Coach Deion Sanders on a phone call that's a nod to one of his biggest hits, Confessions.

"I heard the news. Super Bowl baby!" Sanders says.

"Man, quit playing with me," Usher replies.

"I don't play. I'm a coach now," Sanders jokes back. "I'm Coach Prime, and Coach Prime is always one step ahead," he added in his signature bragging style.

