Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died

Tokyo, Japan - The creator of Japan's hugely popular and influential Dragon Ball comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died aged 68, his production team said Friday.

This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on March 8, 2024. © STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

First serialized in 1984, Dragon Ball is one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time and has spawned countless anime series, films, and video games.



Toriyama died on March 1 because of an "acute subdural haematoma" – a blood clot on the brain – a statement posted to the official Dragon Ball account on X, formerly Twitter, said.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation," said the statement attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio, which praised the artist's "great enthusiasm."

"He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," the statement added.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."