Drake Bell's wife files for divorce after his "endangered" disappearance

Los Angeles, California - After Nickelodeon star Drake Bell's brief disappearance, his wife Janet Von Schmeling has shockingly filed for divorce!

Drake Bell (l) is now facing a divorce from his wife a week after he was declared "missing" by police. © Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/drakebell

On Friday, it was confirmed that the 36-year-old actor's wife filed for divorce a week after Bell was deemed "missing and endangered" by cops.

According E!, Von Schmeling cited "irreconcilable differences" in the paperwork as the reason for the dissolution of marriage petition that was filed on Thursday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bell's estranged wife is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple's two-year-old son as well as spousal support.

The 36-year-old singer's latest personal woes follows his bizarre April 13 disappearance that was first announced by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Facebook.

Yet, by that afternoon, law enforcement officers confirmed that Bell had been found and was safe.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe," a statement issued by the Daytona Beach PD read.