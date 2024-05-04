Kendrick Lamar and Drake trade devastating personal blows in escalating diss tracks
Los Angeles, California - Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud just got a whole lot uglier after both rappers dropped extremely personal diss tracks!
On Friday, the war of words between the hip hop legends continued, with Lamar and Drizzy both releasing diss records.
First up was the Canadian, who took aim at the 36-year-old DNA artist with the track, Family Matters.
In the song, Drake slams Lamar by taking shots at his relationship with his fiancée Whitney Alford.
"Say you hate the girls I f*** but what you really mean / I been with Black and white and everything in between / You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem," he raps over the beat.
Kendrick alleges Drake is hiding another child
Yet just minutes later, Kendrick bit back at the Hotline Bling artist with a devastating response, Meet the Grahams.
This time, the Grammy-winner threw digs at Drake's family while implying that the Degrassi alum has another secret child, a daughter!
Lamar raps, "Should be teaching you timetables or watching Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday, singing poems with you / Instead, he be in Turks, paying for sex and poppin' Percs."
The stars, who have been beefing since 2013, reignited their spat when Lamar dropped his fiery response, Euphoria, after Drake called him out in his songs Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.
It really doesn't get more personal than this latest exchange, which leaves one question open: how much more will this escalate?
