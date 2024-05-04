Kendrick Lamar and Drake trade devastating personal blows in escalating diss tracks

Los Angeles, California - Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud just got a whole lot uglier after both rappers dropped extremely personal diss tracks!

On Friday, the war of words between the hip hop legends continued, with Lamar and Drizzy both releasing diss records.

First up was the Canadian, who took aim at the 36-year-old DNA artist with the track, Family Matters.

In the song, Drake slams Lamar by taking shots at his relationship with his fiancée Whitney Alford.

"Say you hate the girls I f*** but what you really mean / I been with Black and white and everything in between / You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem," he raps over the beat.