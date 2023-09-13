Drew Barrymore dropped from National Book Awards amid strike backlash

New York, New York - Drew Barrymore has been dropped as the host of the National Book Awards as the star continues to face backlash for crossing the WGA strike picket line.

Drew Barrymore has been dropped as the host of the 2023 National Book Awards after her controversial decision to resume production on her talk show. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 48-year-old actor has been embroiled in heavy controversy after resuming production on The Drew Barrymore Show despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

On Wednesday, the backlash escalated further as the National Book Foundation confirmed that Barrymore had been ousted as host of the annual National Book Awards.

"In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," the organization said in a statement.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for understanding in this situation."

The Drew Barrymore Show resumed production in New York on Monday as picketers surrounded the studio.