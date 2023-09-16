Drew Barrymore faces further backlash over now-deleted apology to WGA

Los Angeles, California - Drew Barrymore posted an emotional apology video to Instagram on Friday after facing public scrutiny over her decision to resume shooting her talk show during the SAG-AFTRA strike . The video has since been deleted, sparking even more chatter online.

Drew Barrymore made an emotional apology to the WGA and her fans, but the public still wasn't quite buying it. © Screenshot/Instagram/@drewbarrymore

Barrymore has been absolutely going through it lately.

Amid legal battles with a stalker, she's now been gaining widespread criticism for crossing the WGA picket line as her talk show resumed filming.

So why'd she do it?

Well, the Scream star tried to set the record straight on Friday with a now-deleted Instagram video.



"I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions," she said in the emotional video. "I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that."

"I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them," she said. "I deeply apologize to writers [and] I deeply apologize to unions."