Harry Styles and Selena Gomez among nominees at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Santa Monica, California - Harry Styles , Selena Gomez , Jenna Ortega, and Florence Pugh are among the star -studded list of nominees at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Harry Styles and Selena Gomez are both up for Best Kiss at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, along with other nominations. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Styles is a first-time nominee after officially diving into the world of acting with leading roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

The 29-year-old has earned nods for Best Villain as Jack Chambers in Don't Worry Darling and Best Kiss with his My Policeman co-star David Dawson.

His Don't Worry Darling co-star, Pugh, scored a nomination for Best Performance in a Movie for the Olivia Wilde-directed flick.

Gomez will be facing off against Styles for Best Kiss, as she's also received a nod in the category for her lip-lock with model Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building.

Along with a nomination for her documentary My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old will be battling some stiff competition on the TV side!