Harry Styles and Selena Gomez among nominees at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Kelly Christ

Santa Monica, California - Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and Florence Pugh are among the star-studded list of nominees at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Styles is a first-time nominee after officially diving into the world of acting with leading roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

The 29-year-old has earned nods for Best Villain as Jack Chambers in Don't Worry Darling and Best Kiss with his My Policeman co-star David Dawson.

His Don't Worry Darling co-star, Pugh, scored a nomination for Best Performance in a Movie for the Olivia Wilde-directed flick.

Gomez will be facing off against Styles for Best Kiss, as she's also received a nod in the category for her lip-lock with model Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building.

Along with a nomination for her documentary My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old will be battling some stiff competition on the TV side!

The Last of Us, Stranger Things, and Top Gun: Maverick score the most nominations

Gomez will also compete for Best Performance in a Show for her work in Only Murders in the Building.

The former Disney darling is up against Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), and Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets).

As for the ceremony's top prizes, the competition will be pretty tough!

The nominees for Best Show are:

Over on the film side, the nominees for Best Movie are:

The Last of Us and Stranger Things have tied for the TV series with the most nominations at six a piece, while Top Gun: Maverick is the most-nominated movie with six as well.

2023 Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live on MTV on May 7.

