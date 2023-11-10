Dwayne Johnson for President? The Rock reveals new details to Trevor Noah

Los Angeles, California - There has long been speculation that Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might run for president . In Trevor Noah's brand-new podcast, the actor revealed that there have even been concrete inquiries .

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (r.) discussed any potential run for president ion Trevor Noah's inaugural podcast episode. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/trevornoah & therock

It's long been a running joke - or a fantasy for some fans - that Johnson would be a popular pick for US president.

He's even polled high in surveys floating the question.

But this could actually turn into a reality, and has apparently already caught the serious attention of some political parties.

Recently departed host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah dropped his first podcast episode on Thursday titled What Now?, and had Johnson as his first guest.

Johnson explained in the episode that at the end of 2022, "I got a visit from the parties. They asked me if I was going to run and if I could run – and it was a big deal. And it came out of the blue, and it was one after the other."

"They also brought up their own deep-dive research and data that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road, that I would be a real contender," he added, not elaborating on exactly which parties approached him.

"It was all very surreal because that's never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics," he continued. "And in fact, there's a lot about politics that I hate," he emphasized.

The 51-year-old said his candidacy is rather unlikely, especially since his current focus is on raising his three daughters.

Yet, never say never.