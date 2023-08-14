Ed Sheeran shocks LEGO customers with store surprise and teases new music!
Bloomington, Minnesota - Customers at Mall of America's LEGO store were surprised to find a bona fide superstar working the register, none other than Ed Sheeran!
What would you do if you were greeted by a celebrity at the checkout counter? Would you scream... or go into shock?
Some Mall of America shoppers at the LEGO store on Saturday got to find out.
The musician made some sales, signed autographs, sang, and took photos with fans.
"Alright, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the LEGO Store and then play Lego House," the pop star explained on Instagram.
The Perfect singer's post showed just how surprised both adults and children were to see him there.
But did he also hint new music is on the way? In the words of Ed Sheeran, "LEGO!!!!"
Does Ed Sheeran have new music coming?
As Ed Sheeran's Instagram clip shows, he reminisced with workers about playing with the colorful toys as kids, saying, "My brother and I had a little wizard set."
After handing out some autographed LEGO sets, he picked up his guitar and performed his first hit song, titled Lego House.
At the end of his vid, Ed shared that he planned to give out lots of "Autumn is coming" LEGO figures at his concert that evening.
The fact that he said "Autumn is coming" twice in his clip, changed his Instagram to say the same thing, and posted a photo with the same caption last week has fans speculating that he is about to drop new music or a new album soon.
Though it'd be a quick turnaround for new tunes, as the British singer-songwriter just released a record in May.
Sheeran seemed thrilled to be at the LEGO store, and the toy manufacturer also got in on the fun, replying with a twist on a lyric from Lego House: "We think we love you better now."
Surprised customers in Minnesota surely feel the same!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/teddysphotos