Ed Sheeran shocks LEGO customers with store surprise and teases new music!

Bloomington, Minnesota - Customers at Mall of America's LEGO store were surprised to find a bona fide superstar working the register, none other than Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran had a big day at Mall of America in Minnesota. He worked the register, performed, and signed autographs for shocked customers. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/teddysphotos

What would you do if you were greeted by a celebrity at the checkout counter? Would you scream... or go into shock?



Some Mall of America shoppers at the LEGO store on Saturday got to find out.

The musician made some sales, signed autographs, sang, and took photos with fans.

"Alright, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the LEGO Store and then play Lego House," the pop star explained on Instagram.

The Perfect singer's post showed just how surprised both adults and children were to see him there.

But did he also hint new music is on the way? In the words of Ed Sheeran, "LEGO!!!!"