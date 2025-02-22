Ashley St. Clair drops Elon Musk receipts in bombshell custody lawsuit

New York, New York - Billionaire Elon Musk is now being sued by the mother of his 13th child for sole custody after he appeared to dismiss her decision to go public with news of the birth.

The mother of Elon Musk's (r.) 13th child recently filed a petition for sole custody of their son, as she claims the billionaire has had no involvement. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @stclairashley & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

According to User Magazine, writer and fellow Donald Trump supporter Ashley St. Clair filed a petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, citing in the document that the child was born in the state.

The filing argues that Musk was not present for their son's birth in September 2024, and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."

St. Clair included "various written correspondences" where Musk "acknowledged parentage of the child."

In one text message exchange, Musk appeared to pressure her not to publicly disclose that he is the father because he is "#2 after Trump for assassination," and doing so would cause their son to "never know his father."

"Only the paranoid survive," Musk wrote, later adding, "loose lips sink ships."

But in November 2024, Musk sent her a text stating, "I want to knock you up again," and only a few weeks ago, he also texted her that they "have a legion of kids to make."

While St. Clair insisted that Musk is the father, she also included a petition for a paternity test.