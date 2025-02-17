Elon Musk shares bizarre response to woman who says she had his 13th baby
Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a strange response to a woman who claims to be the mother of his 13th child.
On Friday, writer and fellow staunch Donald Trump supporter Ashley St. Clair shared a post to X, announcing the big news while bemoaning journalists for taking an interest in the story.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair claimed.
"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."
The following day, Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, shared a post claiming his client and Musk "have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," and said they are now waiting for Musk to "publicly acknowledge his parental role."
That evening, Musk, who already has 12 children with three different women, addressed the rumors – but not in the way St. Clair had hoped.
Elon Musk subtly addresses rumors of his 13th child
On Saturday, far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos shared a screenshot of a tweet St. Clair allegedly shared in 2020, in which she appears to joke, "I need to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal."
In a caption of the post, Yiannopoulos claimed St. Clair has "plotted for half a decade" to "ensnare" Musk.
The billionaire responded simply, "Whoa."
St. Clair replied in a torrent of now-deleted posts, claiming in one that she has been "trying to communicate" with Musk, but he hasn't responded.
She also complained that Yiannopoulos, who has shared tons of insulting posts aimed at her in the past few days, allegedly "posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old."
By the end of Saturday, St. Clair revealed that Yiannopoulos' X account was blocked for one week for sharing "non-consensual nudity" that was "paired with a threat to expose." An official with X also said they aim to "help get us to the right of this news cycle on Ashley."
St. Clair also did an interview with The New York Post over the weekend, in which she claimed she was "asked to keep it a secret forever."
She went on to claim that "a cohort of very violent stalkers" were "threatening my toddler" and doubled down on her claim that she was "forced by the media" to reveal her pregnancy but refused to name any specific outlets.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @stclairashley & Alain JOCARD / AFP