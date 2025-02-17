Elon Musk shares bizarre response to woman who says she had his 13th baby

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a strange response to a woman who claims to be the mother of his 13th child.

Ashley St. Clair (l.) recently announced that she has given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, but the billionaire appears to be skeptical about the claim. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @stclairashley & Alain JOCARD / AFP

On Friday, writer and fellow staunch Donald Trump supporter Ashley St. Clair shared a post to X, announcing the big news while bemoaning journalists for taking an interest in the story.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair claimed.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

The following day, Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, shared a post claiming his client and Musk "have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," and said they are now waiting for Musk to "publicly acknowledge his parental role."

That evening, Musk, who already has 12 children with three different women, addressed the rumors – but not in the way St. Clair had hoped.