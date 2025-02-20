DOGE move to go after 9/11 Survivors' Fund triggers Republican pushback

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut 20% of the World Trade Center Health Program's (WTCHP) staff last week, triggering outcries from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Elon Musk's (r.) DOGE has cut 20% of the WTCHP's staff, triggering outcries from US lawmakers. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

A group of Republican lawmakers have joined with Democrats decrying DOGE's move last week to cut 20% of staff from the WTCHP, an organization that provides medical aid to 9/11 survivors.

Seven Republican congressional representatives signed a joint letter to President Donald Trump calling for the organization to remain fully funded and capable of fulfilling its responsibilities.

Andrew Garbarino led the charge along with a number of other Republican colleagues, joining a chorus of voices that had until Wednesday been predominantly made up of Democrats.

"We write today to express our grave concerns regarding potential changes to the World Trade Center Health Program," the lawmakers wrote.

"This staff reduction will only make it more difficult for the Program to supervise its contracts and to care for its members who are comprised of the brave men and women who ran towards danger and helped in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks."

Following the 2001 terror attacks in New York, the WTCHP was established to provide medical care to those whose health was impacted by the fall of the World Trade Center buildings.

The program is currently in the purview of the CDC, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Cuts to thousands of Human and Health Services workers were announced last week, including to the WTCHP.

Speaking to the New York Times, WTCHP ex-employee Anthony Gardner, who was terminated last week, said that the cuts "could really be the difference between life and death for some members."