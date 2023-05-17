Elon Musk accused of antisemitism after he takes aim at George Soros

San Francisco, California - Twitter owner Elon Musk drew accusations of antisemitism after attacking financier and Holocaust survivor George Soros on Twitter and during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Elon Musk has been accused of antisemitism after his latest comparisons and shots fired at George Soros. © Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Musk wrote on Twitter that Soros "hates humanity" and wants to "erode the very fabric of civilization."

Israel's Foreign Ministry criticized the remarks as having an "anti-Semitic tone," stating that they "immediately triggered a flood of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" on Twitter.

Asked about the remarks in an interview on CNBC Tuesday evening, Musk said he was not an anti-Semite.

"If anything, I'm something of a pro-Semite."

Musk also reiterated his opinions on Soros.

"I think that's true. That's my opinion," and referring to freedom of speech, he added, "I can say what I want."