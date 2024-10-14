Elon Musk accused of stealing designs for Tesla from I, Robot director

Elon Musk has been accused of stealing designs from the 2004 movie I, Robot for the latest innovations from Tesla, including the Robotaxi and Optimus. © APU GOMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Hey Elon, can I have my designs back please?" the mastermind behind the classic movie I, Robot wrote via X on Sunday.

In his post, Proyas alluded to the fact that the Tesla boss copied the look of his recently presented products from the film, juxtaposing scenes from the movie with the brand's products.

Last week, the car manufacturer Tesla presented the Robotaxi and Robovan vehicle models, among others. The company's new AI robot, which is called Optimus, has also caused a stir.

All of the innovations certainly bear a resemblance to the models from the 2004 science fiction classic, in which leading actor Will Smith gets to the bottom of an ominous murder case in a futuristic world full of intelligent robots.

However, it's questionable whether Tesla's designs were actually based on those featured in the film, as there are several notable differences between them as well.